// //

Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp struggle in first round of women’s golf at Tokyo Olympics

Kawagoe, Japan
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alena Sharp of Canada in first-round action in women's golf at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 4, 2021.

TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp both struggled on the final holes in the first round of women’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians shot identical 3-over par rounds of 74 at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Wednesday.

Sharp, from Hamilton, opened her round with a birdie on the first hole but then bogeyed on No. 3 to be even par through nine.

Two double bogeys – including one on the 18th hole – dropped her down the leaderboard.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was near the top of the leaderboard for the first nine holes of her round, with a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole helping her keep pace.

But bogeys on Nos. 11, 15, 17 and 18 saw Henderson slide down the leaderboard.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

