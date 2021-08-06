Canada’s Brooke Henderson finishes strong with 4-under round at Tokyo Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Alena Sharp of Team Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 4, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images AsiaPac

Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot a 4-under 67, her best round of the Tokyo Olympics, to finish the women’s golf tournament at 4 under overall.

Teammate Alena Sharp struggled through a 4-over 75 round to finish the event at 5 over.

The International Golf Federation moved tee times for Saturday’s final round up to 6:30 a.m. local time to try and wrap up the tournament before tropical storms made play too dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Groups also started at the first and 10th holes in a push to get the round completed as quickly as possible.

Both of the Canadians started at No. 10, one group apart.

Rain started to fall as Henderson and Sharp finished their rounds and play was suspended within the hour due to a severe storm approaching.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.