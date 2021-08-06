Canada’s Brooke Henderson stays at par, Alena Sharp gains at Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot a third-round 71 to stay at par in women’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics.

Teammate Alena Sharp had a 2-under 69 on Friday to move up the leaderboard and sit a shot back of Henderson.

The International Golf Federation warned on Wednesday that the tournament may be reduced to three rounds because of the weather.

Tropical storms were expected to hammer the region starting late Friday and through Saturday, making play potentially dangerous.

Extreme heat would also make it too dangerous to play more than 18 holes in a day.

The Olympics have a tradition of not holding any competitions once the closing ceremony begins.

