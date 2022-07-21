Canada's Marco Arop reacts after competing in the men's 800m semifinal on Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Canada’s Aaron Brown was seventh in a sizzling 200 metres at the world track and field championships.

The 30-year-old from Toronto ran 20.18 seconds.

American Noah Lyles ran 19.31 – the fastest time in the world this season – to crush a field missing Canada’s Olympic champion Andre De Grasse. De Grasse, who said he’s still not 100 per cent after battling COVID-19, withdrew after struggling in the 100 earlier in the week.

Lyles, who finished runner-up to De Grasse at the Tokyo Olympics, let out a huge roar after he crossed the line, then grabbed the neck of his bodysuit with two hands and ripped it down the front.

Americans swept the podium with Kenny Bednarek taking the silver in 19.77, and Erriyon Knighton finishing third (19.80).

Canada’s Marco Arop easily booked his berth in the 800-metre final. The 23-year-old from Edmonton ran one minute 45.12 seconds for the second fastest time of Thursday’s semifinals. The final is Saturday.

And Moh Ahmed of St. Catharine, Ont., advanced to the final of the 5,000. Ahmed, the Olympic silver medalist in the event, ran 13:15.17, fifth fastest on the night.