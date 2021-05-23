 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Cam Levins dips under Tokyo Olympic marathon standard with a week to spare

Lori Ewing
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Cam Levins, shown crossing the finish line of the Toronto Scotiabank Waterfront Marathon in 2018, finally dipped under the Tokyo Olympic standard in the marathon on Sunday.

COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Cam Levins raced Sunday knowing it was his last shot. Two previous failed attempts lingered in the back of his mind.

He ran in the rain, and all alone for the last 25 kilometres, conditions not conducive to fast times.

“[But] nothing was going to stop me today is what I told myself,” Levins said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., finally dipped under the Tokyo Olympic standard in the marathon with just a week to spare. Levins, the Canadian record-holder in the event, ran two hours 10 minutes 30 seconds to win the S7 Marathon in the mountains in Styria, Austria.

The qualifying standard of 2:11.30 had to be accomplished before June 1.

Levins had been well on pace twice in the past seven months, in London in October, and then in Chandler, Ariz., in December. But both times, he hit the proverbial wall with a few kilometres to go. He dropped out in London and finished almost a minute off the standard in Arizona.

“In both (races) I was feeling fine until I very, very suddenly wasn’t, could barely move,” he said.

He was feeling “great” again on Sunday, “but I certainly thought about (the previous two attempts) as I was coming up to 34, 35K,” Levins said. “I went past it and continued to feel great, and it was a pretty emotional moment getting through that and knowing that I was going to be okay.”

Levins said a big part of the problem in his previous two attempts was his fuelling – not eating enough in the few days pre-race.

“I was a little concerned about putting on excess weight when I’m not training as much leading into the marathon, so the week before the race, I was careful about what my intake was,” he said. “(This week), I just kind of threw that out the window, and said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to worry about that.’”

Story continues below advertisement

He tested out his theory in a fast half-marathon time trial last month.

Sunday’s conditions on an empty Austrian highway – it’s currently under construction – made his performance all the more impressive.

It rained most of the way. At the 25-kilometre mark the rain was coming down in sheets.

And neither of his two pace-setters were keeping proper pace. One dropped out just five kilometres in. The other stepped off the course when Levins passed him with more than 25 kilometres left to go.

“I had to go past 17 or 18 but he was already off pace and I needed to go. So a lot of that race was by myself,” Levins said. “So, I think I have lots left in the tank.”

The time doesn’t guarantee Levins a spot on the Tokyo Olympic team, as four Canadians have qualified and Canada can only take three.

Story continues below advertisement

Trevor Hofbauer is the only Canadian guaranteed a spot after winning the Canadian championship. Ben Preisner (2:10.17) and Tristan Woodfine (2:10.51) have also run the Olympic standard.

“I hope I’m selected,” he told The Canadian Press from Austria. “But I definitely feel like I’ve done everything that I can today, and I’m proud of my effort no matter what. Hopefully this gets me on the Olympic team. I definitely did everything I could. And I’m very happy and proud of that.”

Levins’ struggles to hit the standard were a bit of a surprise after he shattered the Canadian record back in 2018. In his marathon debut, Levins ran 2:09.25, obliterating Jerome Drayton’s 43-year-old record – what had been the oldest track and field record on the books at the time – by 44 seconds.

Levins moved up to the marathon after an excellent career in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres. He was a finalist in both events at the 2012 London Olympics.

A foot injury that required surgery kept him off the 2016 Rio Olympic team and sidelined him for nearly a year.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies