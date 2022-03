Bronze medallist Collin Cameron of Team Canada celebrates during men's sprint sitting final flower ceremony on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 9, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Bracebridge, Ont., native Collin Cameron won a bronze in the men’s sprint sitting para cross-country skiing race at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Cameron won the medal racing at a time of two minutes 46.3 seconds.

It was the second bronze medal the 33-year-old earned at the 2022 Paralympics.

He previously won a bronze in the men’s long distance sitting para cross-country skiing race.

It’s the fifth Paralympic medal that Cameron has earned in his career.