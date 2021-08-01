 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Corey Conners finishes 13th in Tokyo Olympics golf, Mackenzie Hughes places 50th

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Corey Conners fired a 6-under 65 round on Sunday to finish 13th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., finished five shots back of winner Xander Schauffele from the United States.

The Canadian had four birdies apiece on the front and back nine, but also had a disappointing bogey in each.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would have liked to have got a few more birdies to fall on the front nine,” said Conners, who added that the ninth hole was a highlight as he hit a four-iron out of a fairway bunker to within 12 feet of the pin.

“I was able to convert that for birdie and it gave me some good mojo for the back nine.”

Sitting at 3 under after nine holes in Sunday’s fourth round, Conners tried to get more aggressive to finish the day strong and reel in the leaders.

“I was trying to press a little bit to make as many birdies as I could and really gave myself some decent chances,” said Conners, who said he was really disappointed when he had a bogey on the par-5 14th hole.

Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini took silver at 17 under, a shot behind Schauffele. Taiwan’s CT Pan won a seven-man playoff to earn bronze.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-over 75 round to drop 33 spots on the leaderboard to 50th.

“It sucked. I sucked like the whole day and, yeah, super disappointing,” said Hughes. “That’s all I can really say about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both Canadian men struggled in the first two rounds at Kasumigaseki Country Club, but a 66 in the third round and then Sunday’s 65 propelled Conners up the leaderboard.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the women’s tournament when it tees off on Wednesday.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies