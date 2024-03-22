Canada’s Cynthia Appiah captured a bronze medal Friday in a World Cup women’s monobob event.

Appiah, of Toronto, posted a two-run time of one minute 59.13 seconds for her first medal of the World Cup monobob season.

“It feels amazing to get this weight off my shoulders,” said Appiah. “Today was a bit of redemption and a reminder to ‘don’t count me out yet.”’

Australia’s Bree Walker won the event in 1:58.67, ahead of American Elana Meyers Taylor (1:58.91).

Appiah claimed her 10th career World Cup monobob podium finish.

“The season has not gone the way I would have liked, so to finally crack the podium on what I consider my home track has been exhilarating,” said Appiah, who had one silver and four bronze medals last season. “I can’t overstate the importance of this podium finish.

“World championships will be here next year and today was a great trial run for what fans and athletes can expect to see.”

Calgary’s Bianca Ribi was 12th in 2:00.58.

Taylor Austin, of Lethbridge, Alta., and Toronto’s Shaquille Murray-Lawrence were 10th in the two-man bobsled event. They posted a time of 1:51.39 in registering a season-best result.

Ottawa teammates Pat Norton and Mike Evelyn were 17th in 1:53.40.