Canada's Steven Dubois reacts after winning silver in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speed skating event on Wednesday.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Charles Hamelin did not win a medal in his final individual Olympic race, but one of his Canadian teammates did, and in a most unlikely way.

Steven Dubois advanced into the final of the 1,500-metre speed skating race in Beijing on Wednesday, thanks to a penalty semi-final. Then the Olympic rookie made the most of his opportunity in an event that isn’t even his specialty, earning a silver medal in a highly unusual medal race.

Ten skaters qualified for the final – it’s very rare to have such a large field, but more skaters advanced because referees assessed some penalties during the semis. Dubois, who got bumped into the wall in the semis, was among the beneficiaries.

That made for an extremely crowded race, with the competitors even starting in two rows. It would seem nearly impossible to get into medal position for a skater who wound up toward the back of the big pack. But that’s precisely what the 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., did.

“When there’s 10 people in a race, you can’t really be in the back. … No one wants to be in the back. So everyone will go fast to the front and then it will be super fast,” recalled Dubois, still stunned as he faced a throng of media in the belly of Capital Indoor Stadium.

And it was a fast and thrilling race. Dubois came from the back, held strong, and eventually edged his toe over the line. He inched into silver medal position between winner Hwang Daeheon of South Korea and the bronze medalist from Russia, Semen Elistratov.

Dubois thought back to 2018, when he was an alternate for Canada’s Olympic team. He did not travel to the Pyeongchang Games with the team, but he watched on television at home in the middle of the night. He cried with their medals.

“It felt like I was helping them train the whole year,” said Dubois of that 2018 team. “I think it helped me motivate myself to get where I am right now.”

Dubois stunned himself and many from his team, because his best race is typically the 500 metres, not the 1,500. But he has had some solid results in that distance during the past few years.

“I knew if I was smart with the way I race and use my legs and don’t make bad choices, I could be there,” said Dubois.

Canada's Charles Hamelin skates away after the men's 1,500-metre short-track speed skating semi-final.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

It was an event that made Hamelin the Olympic champion in 2014 in Sochi. Hamelin has been a Canadian fixture at the Winter Olympics since 2006 and was looking for a strong finish in the 1,500 metres, his only individual event at his fifth and final Olympics. Hamelin won his quarter-final on Wednesday, but he was ousted from the semis after being penalized, and did not make the final.

“I talked with my daughter and my wife just after the race on the screen,” said Hamelin. “You have this moment to remind me why I’m here. They were behind me. I’m skating for them.”

His Olympics is not over, though. Hamelin has another shot at a medal with Canada’s 5,000-metre relay team.

“Just to be here is a blast and it’s not done. We still have the relay. We are on fire. I think the boys are ready for big things here,” said Hamelin. “I’m going back to the room to make sure nobody’s crying for me.”

He remains tied with fellow short-track speed skaters Marc Gagnon and François-Louis Tremblay and figure skater Scott Moir as Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympians.

The 37-year-old veteran skater leads a Canadian short-track team in Beijing with 10 athletes – seven of them making Olympic debuts. The squad is said to be the strongest Canada has sent to a Games.

Hamelin was chosen as Canada’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony in Beijing, alongside hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin.

He can still add to his Olympic medal collection that already consists of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

Dubois’ medal was the eighth for Canada so far at the Beijing Olympics. More could come for Canada’s short-track team.

Earlier Wednesday, Canada’s relay team of Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle and Alyson Charles won the second semi-final to book one of four spots in the final, which is Sunday.

Earlier, Boutin nearly won her 1,000-metre heat but she fell on the final turn while in the lead, and is done in that event. The 27-year-old native of Sherbrooke already won bronze in the 500 metres on Monday, giving her four career Olympic medals.

Sarault and Charles advanced out of the 1,000-metre heats.

