Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate their bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.

The United States took gold and one of Italy’s two teams in the big final earned silver.

O’Dine and Italian Caterina Carpano crashed during the women’s leg of the big final, but O’Dine recovered in time to finish third.

A second Canadian team of Liam Moffatt of Londonderry, N.S., and Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., was eliminated in the quarterfinal.

Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., had won silver in the men’s solo event earlier this week, and O’Dine, of Prince George, B.C., was the bronze medallist in the women’s.

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut after being contested at the Winter X-Games since 2006.

The two-part relay had the men go first and once they crossed the finish line the women were released from the starting gate at corresponding staggered times.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday’s final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius and visibility was lower than normal.

Australian Belle Brockhoff was earlier taken off the course by a stretcher after she clipped another boarder and fell during a frenetic quarter-final race.

