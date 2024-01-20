Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt celebrates a second place finish in the men's freestyle ski world cup moguls at Val Saint-Come, Que., on Jan. 19, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup.

Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden’s Walter Wallberg (84.92).

Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors (77.70) took bronze. Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was 13th.

Jakara Anthony (82.01) of Australia took gold in the women’s competition. American Jaelin Kauf (74.87) won silver ahead of Japan’s Hinako Tomitaka (74.19).

Berkley Brown of Aurora, Ont., was the top Canadian in eighth place.