 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Elmore races to ninth in marathon in first Olympic appearance in 17 years

SAPPORO, Japan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Malindi Elmore raced to ninth place in the women’s marathon Saturday in her first Olympics in 17 years.

It was the top finish by a Canadian women’s marathoner in a non-boycott Olympics.

Kenya went 1-2, with Peres Jepchirchir crossing in two hours 27 minute 20 seconds to take gold, ahead of teammate Brigid Kosgei, who won silver in 2:27.36. American Molly Weidel won bronze (2:27.46).

Story continues below advertisement

Elmore, who picked off six runners ahead of her over the final seven kilometres, crossed in 2:30.59.

Natasha Wodak of Vancouver was 13th in 2:31.41.

Canada’s previous top finish in a non-boycott Games was Odette Lapierre, who raced to 11th in 1988 in Seoul. The late Silvia Ruegger was eighth in 1984 in Los Angeles in a Games that saw 14 Eastern Bloc countries, led by the Soviet Union, refuse to attend.

Elmore, a 41-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., competed in the 1,500 metres at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, didn’t qualify for the next two Olympics, and retired from track in 2012.

She reinvented herself as a triathlete, and laid down an Ironman time that was fourth fastest in Canadian history.

After the birth of her second son, Elmore had less time to train for triathlon and moved to the straight marathon. In her second ever race over the distance, she shattered the Canadian record, running 2:24.50 in Houston in January 2020.

It was good enough to secure her spot on the Olympic team and, because COVID-19 erased the competition schedule for the better part of a year, Elmore hadn’t raced another marathon before Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

While the marathons and race walk events were held in Sapporo, some 800 kilometres north of Tokyo in hopes of more favourable weather, the heat and humidity were still a factor.

About 12 hours before race time on Saturday – very short notice for athletes who meticulously plan their pre-race preparations – organizers pushed the start of the race up an hour. Still, the temperature was 27 C with 75 per cent humidity when the runners raced off the start line at 6 a.m.

It was a race of attrition with 14 women dropping out. Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter was in fourth place with less than five kilometres to go when she promptly stopped.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies