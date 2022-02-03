John Morris admits he threw a “first-game stinker” in an early defeat at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games before turning things around and winning mixed doubles gold.

He hopes to follow a similar playbook after opening with a loss Thursday morning at the Beijing Olympics.

Morris and Rachel Homan dropped a 6-4 decision to Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in a game that saw all four players make a number of uncharacteristic misses.

“I didn’t want to come out and play like I did today,” Morris said. “But those are the facts and that’s what happened. I’m determined to have my partner’s back and give her some help in the next game.”

He did just that in the nightcap as the Canadian duo rebounded with a 7-6 win over Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

Homan shot just 55 per cent in the morning game, but few ends were set up well for her to score. Morris finished at 68 per cent.

Down one with hammer coming home, Morris couldn’t find the angle on a double takeout, which allowed Dodds to draw into a pocket to sit two.

Left with no real option, Homan fired her last rock but couldn’t move both opposing stones.

“We didn’t really have a shot,” she said. “We just lost the angle on John’s last and she made a great one.”

“Zero point zero zero zero zero chance,” Morris said.

Great Britain shot 74 per cent over all to 63 per cent for Canada.

Morris struggled early with two misses in the first end, but Homan salvaged a single with a nice hit and roll. She ticked a high guard and settled for one in the fourth end to tie the game at two.

Canada used its power play for a deuce in the sixth end as Homan made a nice double takeout. But she missed a runback in the seventh and Dodds drew for a pair and the lead.

“A tough start, but we probably played one of the best teams in the event,” Morris said. “We’ve got some room for improvement.”

Their numbers improved significantly against Norway. Homan was up to 85 per cent and Morris threw at 78 per cent.

The Norwegians missed a freeze attempt on their last shot, so Homan didn’t have to throw her final stone in the eighth end.

In the other evening games, Switzerland edged Great Britain 8-7, Sweden beat China 7-6 and the Czech Republic dumped Australia 8-2.

After four draws of play, Italy was the lone unbeaten team at 2-0. China, Great Britain, Sweden and the Czech Republic were next at 2-1.

Canada was alone in sixth place at 1-1 ahead of Norway, Switzerland and the United States (all 1-2) and winless Australia (0-3).

Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes in the Olympic debut of mixed doubles four years ago. Homan wasn’t eligible to play with him since she was representing Canada in the women’s team event.

Curling began at the Ice Cube two days before the Games’ opening ceremony because of the sport’s packed schedule.

The men’s team event begins Wednesday, a day before the opener of the women’s team event. Curling continues until the final day of the Olympics on Feb. 20.

Team Brad Gushue will represent Canada in the men’s draw and Team Jennifer Jones will wear the Maple Leaf in women’s play.

About 100 spectators were on hand for each draw Thursday in the four-sheet venue. The facility was used for aquatic events at the 2008 Summer Games.

Round-robin play continues through Monday morning. The top four teams in the 10-team field will make the semi-finals.

“The goal is to make the playoffs and then anything can happen,” Morris said. “The destiny is in our hands. We’ve just got to play like we can.”

Medal games are set for Tuesday.