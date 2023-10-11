Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are moving on at the beach volleyball world championships.

The duo from Toronto defeated Finland’s Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen 2-0 (21-17, 21-17) in their round of 32 women’s playoff matchup on Wednesday.

The fourth-ranked pairing will be the lone Canadians remaining in the round of 16 at the worlds and are set to face Switzerland’s Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre on Thursday night.

Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto’s Molly McBain were ousted with a 2-0 (23-21, 21-12) defeat at the hands of second-ranked Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the U.S.

Pavan and McBain squeezed into the playoffs with a 2-0 (21-13, 21-10) win over Ecuador’s Ariana Becerra and Karelys Ortiz in a “lucky loser” match on Tuesday, after going 1-2 in Pool H.

On the men’s side, Sam Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto’s Dan Dearing fell 2-0 (21-16, 24-22) in their round of 32 match to tenth-ranked Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert of Australia.