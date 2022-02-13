Canadian skip Jennifer Jones, top left, and second Jocelyn Peterman, right, call on third Kaitlyn Lawes and lead Dawn McEwen to sweep as they face the team from the Russian Olympic Committee at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Canada won 11-5 on Feb. 14, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Jennifer Jones ended a three-game losing skid with an 11-5 win over Russia’s Alina Kovaleva on Monday morning at the Beijing Olympics.

The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play.

Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for a critical matchup against Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead.

A fourth loss for Jones would be a major blow to her chances of making the four-team playoff cut.

Canada will play the United States and China on Wednesday before closing out its round-robin schedule Thursday against Denmark.

In men’s play, Canada’s Brad Gushue (3-2) was scheduled to play Italy’s Joel Retornaz (1-4) on Monday afternoon.