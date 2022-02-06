Rachel Homan of Canada and John Morris of Canada react after losing their match against Italy in the Olympic mixed doubles round robin in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters

Canada’s mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics.

John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube.

Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point.

Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4.

Canada facing crisis of curling confidence

Italy will join Sweden, Great Britain and Norway in the evening semi-finals. Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.

Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the discipline’s Olympic debut.