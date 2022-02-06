Canada’s mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics.
John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube.
Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point.
Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4.
Canada facing crisis of curling confidence
Italy will join Sweden, Great Britain and Norway in the evening semi-finals. Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.
Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the discipline’s Olympic debut.