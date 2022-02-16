Canadian skip Jennifer Jones yells to her teammates during a game against the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 16, 2022.SUSANA VERA/Reuters

Canada’s Jennifer Jones improved her playoff chances at the Beijing Games on Wednesday by edging American Tabitha Peterson 7-6.

The victory extended Jones’s win streak to three games and left her with a 4-3 record with two games to play.

“It was a must-win,” Jones said. “We knew that going in if we wanted to have a chance [at playoffs].”

A fourth loss wouldn’t have eliminated the Winnipeg skip, but it would have been a blow to her semi-final aspirations in the women’s curling draw.

Jones was tied for third place with Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa after 10 sessions.

“I feel like we’re playing with tons of confidence,” said Canada vice Kaitlyn Lawes. “It doesn’t hurt when the skipper is making some amazing shots.”

Canada was scheduled to play China before closing out round-robin play Thursday against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont.

The top four teams in the 10-team field will advance.

Jones gave up a steal to Peterson by missing a runback in the ninth but she won it in the 10th with an open draw to the eight-foot ring.

“It feels good to throw it and it was exactly where I thought it was when I let it go,” Jones said.

In the other morning games, Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni beat South Korea’s EunJung Kim 8-4 and China’s Yu Han defeated Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead 8-4.

Switzerland has qualified for the playoffs at 7-1 and Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg was alone in second place at 5-2.

Great Britain and the United States were tied in fifth place at 4-4 and South Korea was 3-4.

Tiebreakers are determined by head-to-head record. Pre-game draw shot challenge statistics could be used if more than two teams are tied.

Entering the men’s draw in the afternoon, Canada’s Brad Gushue was alone in third place at 5-3.

Gushue, who was idle Wednesday, was scheduled to close out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat.

Sweden’s Niklas Edin (7-1) and Mouat (6-1) have locked up playoff spots.

Russia’s Sergey Glukhov and American John Shuster were tied in fourth place at 4-4. Switzerland’s Peter de Cruz was at 3-4.