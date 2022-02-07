Canada's Kim Boutin reacts after winning the bronze medal in women's 500-metre short-track speedskating, in Beijing, on Feb. 7.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin won a bronze medal in the women’s 500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.

Boutin, the world record holder in the event, finished in a time of 42.724 seconds after remaining stuck in third throughout the race.

Arianna Fontana of Italy won gold in a time of 42.488, while Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands claimed silver in 42.559.

The world record is 41.936, set in 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was Boutin’s fourth career Olympic medal.

The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., previously won silver and two bronze at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Boutin’s medal came after an otherwise disastrous evening for the Canadian short-track skating team.

Florence Brunelle was penalized in the first race of the evening for causing teammate Alyson Charles and China’s Fan Kexin to fall. Charles advanced to the semi-final, where she finished fourth. She then finished third in the B final and eighth overall.

Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men’s 1000m.

Dion fell as he tried to pass on the outside, while Pierre-Gilles was penalized after his pass of Chinese favourite Wu Dajing was deemed too aggressive by the judges.

