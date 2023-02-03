Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls World Cup race on Feb. 2, 2023, in Park City, Utah.Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury continued his torrid pace at the World Cup season earning a silver medal on Thursday.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native finished with 83.65 points to place behind Australia’s Matt Graham (85.35).

France’s Benjamin Cavet grabbed bronze with 81.82 points.

“It was a tough day out there. I’m very satisfied with my second place,” Kingsbury said. “It was one of the toughest qualifications I’ve competed in due to the weather.”

After taking a “nasty crash” during training, Kingsbury was able to bounce back to also secure his 22nd Crystal Globe.

Kingsbury most recently struck gold on Jan. 27 before earning silver in dual moguls on Jan. 28 in Saint-Come, Que. He has won a total of nine World Cup medals since the season opener on Dec. 3.

The 30-year-old leads the men’s World Cup standings with 440.00 points, 143 clear of second place.

In the women’s event, Canada’s Maia Schwinghammer fell just short of a podium finish, placing fourth with 74.16 points.