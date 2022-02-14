Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the women's snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird cleared the qualifying round in snowboarding big air Monday at the Beijing Olympics.

Blouin, of Stoneham, Que., came in fourth during the qualifier, while Baird, of Georgetown, Ont., was in 10th place.

Their teammate Brooke Voigt, of Fort McMurray, Alta., was ranked 21st, putting her out of the running for the medal round.

Only those in the top 12 spots will compete in the final, set for Tuesday.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who took home the gold last week in snowboard slopestyle, came in first in the qualifier with a score of 176.50.

In second place were Japan’s Kokomo Murase (171.00) and Reira Iwabushi (158.50). Blouin scored 156.25, while Voigt earned a 96.00.

Blouin was 12th in big air at the Pyeonchang Olympics four years ago. The Quebec athlete finished fourth in slopestyle in Beijing after winning the silver medal in the event in 2018.

The men’s qualifying round was also scheduled Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.