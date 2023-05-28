Canada’s Pierce LePage won the Hypo Meeting decathlon event for his first international title on Sunday.

With the win, LePage ended fellow Canadian Damian Warner’s run of six straight wins at the event.

LePage, a 27-year-old from Whitby, Ont., who won silver at last year’s world championships, amassed 8,700 points, beating Warner’s 8,619, which was good for second. LePage’s score was one point short of his personal best.

Norway’s Sander Skotheim finished third with 8,590 points.

Warner entered the day leading the field with 4,531 points to LePage’s 4,513 points.

The 33-year-old Warner of London, Ont., who won gold in the decathlon at the 2020 Olympic Games, was making his return to competition after 10 months of rehabilitation following a hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury at the end of last year’s world championships and missed the Commonwealth Games.