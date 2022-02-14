Canada’s Marion Thenault placed seventh in women’s aerials at the Beijing Olympics.
China’s Xu Mengtao won gold with 108.61 points in the superfinal.
Hanna Huskova of Belarus took silver with a score of 107.95 and Megan Nick of the United States earned bronze with a 93.76
Thenault, from Sherbrooke, Que., just missed out on the superfinal with a 91.29 on her second run of the final.
She was also a member of Canada’s trio that earned mixed aerials bronze on Thursday.
Earlier Monday, Naomy Boudreau-Guertin of Boischatel, Que., and Flavie Aumond of Lac-Beauport, Que., were eliminated in the second round of qualifying.
Boudreau-Guertin scored a 77.43 to place 18th overall and Aumond was 19th after a second-run score of 76.86.
The two qualifying rounds were rescheduled from Sunday to Monday after a heavy snowfall at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.
