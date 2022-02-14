Canada's Marion Thenault competes during the women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics, on Feb. 14.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Canada’s Marion Thenault placed seventh in women’s aerials at the Beijing Olympics.

China’s Xu Mengtao won gold with 108.61 points in the superfinal.

Hanna Huskova of Belarus took silver with a score of 107.95 and Megan Nick of the United States earned bronze with a 93.76

Thenault, from Sherbrooke, Que., just missed out on the superfinal with a 91.29 on her second run of the final.

She was also a member of Canada’s trio that earned mixed aerials bronze on Thursday.

Earlier Monday, Naomy Boudreau-Guertin of Boischatel, Que., and Flavie Aumond of Lac-Beauport, Que., were eliminated in the second round of qualifying.

Boudreau-Guertin scored a 77.43 to place 18th overall and Aumond was 19th after a second-run score of 76.86.

The two qualifying rounds were rescheduled from Sunday to Monday after a heavy snowfall at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

