Skip to main content
Deer valley resort, utah
The Canadian Press

Marion Thenault of Canada completes her jump in the women's aerials finals World Cup competition on Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah.Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press

Canada’s Marion Thenault claimed silver in women’s World Cup aerials on Friday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished with a final score of 97.99 from her second jump.

Australia’s Danielle Scott (115.20) struck gold, while China’s Fanyu Kong grabbed bronze (94.11).

The 22-year-old Thenault won her first World Cup medal of the season, a gold medal, on Jan. 21 in Lac-Beauport, Que.

Thenault made her Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022, where she won bronze in mixed team aerials and placed seventh in the women’s event.

Report an error