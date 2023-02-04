Marion Thenault of Canada completes her jump in the women's aerials finals World Cup competition on Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah.Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press

Canada’s Marion Thenault claimed silver in women’s World Cup aerials on Friday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished with a final score of 97.99 from her second jump.

Australia’s Danielle Scott (115.20) struck gold, while China’s Fanyu Kong grabbed bronze (94.11).

The 22-year-old Thenault won her first World Cup medal of the season, a gold medal, on Jan. 21 in Lac-Beauport, Que.

Thenault made her Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022, where she won bronze in mixed team aerials and placed seventh in the women’s event.