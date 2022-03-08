Mark Arendz of Team Canada competes in the para biathlon men's middle distance standing during Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 8, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Hartsville, P.E.I. native Mark Arendz won a gold medal in the men’s middle distance standing para biathlon event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Arendz finished the race with a final time of 31 minutes, 45 seconds and two tenths, 32.8 seconds faster than silver medallist Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine and nearly a minute and a half faster than Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Gerlits, who won bronze.

This is the second medal the 32-year-old Arendz is picking up at the Games. He previously won a bronze in the six-kilometre standing biathlon race.

This is the 11th medal Arendz has earned in his decorated Paralympic career, and third gold he’s earned.