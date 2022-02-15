Canada's Max Moffatt reacts during the men's slopestyle finals at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Canada’s Max Moffatt placed ninth in men’s freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

Moffatt, from Caledon, Ont., earned a 70.40 in his third run.

Alexander Hall of the United States won gold with a 90.01 in his first run.

Fellow American Nicholas Goepper took silver with an 86.48 Jesper Tjader of Sweden earned bronze with an 85.35.

Moffatt is competing in his first-ever Olympics but is a veteran of the Winter X-Games.

He won silver in slopestyle at the X-Games on Jan. 23 in Aspen, Colo.

Moffatt placed 20th in the ski big air event last week at the Beijing Olympics.