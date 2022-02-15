Canada’s Max Moffatt placed ninth in men’s freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics.
Moffatt, from Caledon, Ont., earned a 70.40 in his third run.
Alexander Hall of the United States won gold with a 90.01 in his first run.
Fellow American Nicholas Goepper took silver with an 86.48 Jesper Tjader of Sweden earned bronze with an 85.35.
Moffatt is competing in his first-ever Olympics but is a veteran of the Winter X-Games.
He won silver in slopestyle at the X-Games on Jan. 23 in Aspen, Colo.
Moffatt placed 20th in the ski big air event last week at the Beijing Olympics.