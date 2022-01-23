Canadian freestyle skier Max Moffatt won silver in men’s ski slopestyle at the X Games Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Caledon, Ont., had an impressive final run in Aspen to take second spot on the podium in his second X Games appearance.

Moffatt rolled in the snow in celebration after crossing the finish line on his fourth run, which bumped him up from third.

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland won gold while American Alex Hall finished third.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was ninth.

Moffatt placed fifth in the ski knuckle huck later Sunday.

Calgary’s Noah Bowman was fourth in the men’s ski superpipe.