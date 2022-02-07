Gold medalist Max Parrot of Canada celebrates with silver medalist, Su Yiming of China and bronze medalist, Mark McMorris of Canada during the flower ceremony at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 7, 2022.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Canada dominated the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze.

It’s the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing.

Regina’s McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.

Parrot scored 90.96 on a dominant second run, then challenged his competitors to catch him.

McMorris had the best score of the third run at 88.53 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch his teammate.

China’s Su Yiming, who had the best score in qualifying, took silver with 88.70.

Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was ninth with 54.00.

Toutant won gold in the big air event in 2018 and will defend his crown starting Feb. 14.

McMorris had the second-best score in Sunday’s qualifying round, giving him the penultimate spot in Monday’s final.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.