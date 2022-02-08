Canada's Evan McEachran falls on his landing in his second run during the men's freeski big air final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canadian freestyle skier Evan McEachran landed an impressive trick on his first run before falling to ninth in the men’s big air event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Oakville, Ont., McEachran scored 93.00 for his switch triple cork, tied for the second-highest score for a trick in the competition.

The Canadian, who was eighth at the recent X Games in Aspen, Colo., went big on his second trick with an 1800 and had plenty of amplitude, but lost control and fell on the landing.

On his final jump, a triple cork, he crashed upon landing putting him out of the medals.

Norway’s Birk Ruud had the gold medal sewn up before he took his final jump after scores of 95.75 and 92.00 in his first two runs for a total of 187.75 points.

Colby Stevenson of the United States took silver with 183.00 points, and Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut earned bronze with 181.00.

The finals consisted of three rounds, and the skiers were scored on a combination of their best two jumps.

The event is making its Olympic debut at Big Air Shougang, the world’s first permanent big air structure. Built on a former steel mill in the city’s Shijingshan district, the monolithic cooling towers paint a stunning backdrop. The surrounding empty windowless concrete and steel buildings look like the setting for a video game.

Big Air Shougang stands 60 metres high and 160 metres long. Lit up at night, it resembles a giant stiletto.

A day earlier, Megan Oldham, a 20-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., just missed the medals, finishing fourth in the women’s event.

Eileen Gu, and 18-year-old who grew up in the U.S. but competed for China, won the gold in spectacular fashion, landing a double cork 1620, a jump she said she’d never attempted.