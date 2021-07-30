 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed finishes sixth in 10,000 metres at Tokyo Olympics, losing lead on final lap

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mohammed Ahmed of Canada, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and Selemon Barega of Ethiopia in action.

ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters

Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed took the lead with 600 metres to go but couldn’t hold on, finishing sixth in the 10,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., crossed the finish line in 27 minutes 47.76 seconds.

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia won gold in 27.43.22 ahead of Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahmed was in second place with 4 1/2 laps to go before taking the lead in the final 600 metres, pushing the pace before Barega and others sprinted past him.

Ahmed was sixth in the event at the 2019 world championships in Doha, and eighth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Ahmed has blazed a trail for Canadian distance runners on the global scene. His bronze medal in the 5,000 at the 2019 world championships in Doha was the country’s first world championship medal in a distance event.

He was fourth over that distance at the Rio Olympics, and is the North American record-holder in the 5,000.

Ahmed was born in Mogadishu, Somalia and he and his family arrived - by way of Kenya - when he was 11. He ran NCAA track for the University of Wisconsin, and he now trains in Portland with the Bowerman Track Club.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies