Brian McKeever waves to the crowd after collecting his Bronze medal for the 4x2.5km Open Relay Cross-country during day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18, 2018, in South Korea.Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Brian McKeever recalls his first Paralympic event as clearly as though it were yesterday.

It was 2002, he was 22 and entered in a 7.5-kilometre biathlon race in Salt Lake City. His older brother, Robin, a cross-country skier who competed in the Olympics in Japan four years previously, was his guide.

They did not burst onto the scene in a blaze of glory. They performed terribly in that first race, were angry at each other and Brian’s Paralympic career was off to a terrible start.

Twenty years, and 17 Winter Paralympic medals – including 13 golds – later, Brian is still competing: Beijing is his sixth Paralympics. Brian skied with guides Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy in Monday’s visually impaired 20-kilometre race, one of several events he will be competing in.

“We took it too lightly,” Brian McKeever says of that 2002 debut. “We took it so cavalierly that we absolutely sucked.”

After that race, the McKeevers took part, as angry brothers do, in the age-old art of blaming one another. They yelled back and forth as an alarmed coach looked on. “We had a serious discussion,” Brian says. “We did everything wrong and needed to refocus. It took a monumental failure of our own creation for us to do that.”

With help from his brother, Brian went on to win two gold medals and one silver at the 2002 Paralympics. He has since become Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian.

Both brothers are in Beijing. Robin, who quit as Brian’s guide in 2014 when he could no longer keep up with him, is the coach of Canada’s para nordic ski team.

“It will be my last Games as an athlete,” says Brian, who at 42 now has grey hair and admits he is less powerful than before. “I am not going to say I am retiring, though, because I am not sure what that will look like exactly.

“I can’t train at the same level I used to. My body doesn’t respond in the same ways. It is not as predictable as it used to be. It used to be as easy for me as a math equation.”

Brian, born in Calgary, began to cross-country ski at 3 and competed in his first cross-country race at 12. He was taught by his brother, who is six years older, on the soft snow in Canmore, Alta.

Because of the sizable age difference, Brian was 12 when Robin left home to train in earnest for the Olympics. Brian enjoyed other sports but at 14 decided to follow the same path as his brother, and at 18 travelled to Switzerland to compete at the junior world ski championships. That was the same year Robin made his debut at the Nagano Games.

Brian McKeever of Team Canada during a Official Training Session at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on March 2 in Beijing, China.MICHAEL STEELE/Getty Images

At about that time, Brian suddenly began having vision problems. In a short time at class in university he went from not being able to read the blackboard from the back of the room to being unable to see it from the front. When he could no longer see road signs, he had his eyes checked and was diagnosed with macular Stargardt degeneration, an incurable genetic disorder that causes progressive vision loss.

His father, William, has it, and so does his aunt. Both lost most of their sight as children.

“I knew about it, but assumed it was something you developed early,” Brian says. “I stopped thinking about it by the time I was 10 or 12.”

He had pursued the same dream as his brother but suddenly couldn’t do it anymore. Although his peripheral vision is not impaired, Brian has a blind spot in the middle. He describes it as being able to see a donut but not the hole. He sees only about 10 per cent of what a person with no impairment can.

“It was physically a difficult transition,” Brian says. “I felt control was being taken away from me and that life was going to change so much. I thought I would never be a good skier.”

Robin encouraged him to try to participate in vision-impaired categories in para sports but Brian was reluctant at first. The sense of loss he felt was enormous.

“Looking back, all the things I worried about were ridiculous,” he says. “I am still racing. It is very manageable.”

Brian and Robin won seven gold medals together at three Paralympics before other guides took over. Nishikawa, with whom he earned gold medals in the 7.5-kilometre and 12.5-kilometre cross-country races at the 2021-22 season-opening World Cup in Canmore, will be his main guide in China.

Over the course of his career, Brian has been the flag bearer at one Paralyampic closing ceremony and at the opening of another. In 2010, he barely missed an opportunity to become the first Paralympic skier to also race in the Olympics when he was scratched at the last minute.

There is not really much left for him to accomplish in his sport, but he remains motivated.

“I was never in it for victories or TV time or from a materialistic standpoint,” Brian says. “For me, it was always about feeling that I had reached my limit. I looked at it almost like an experiment. The process of being the best version of myself was my motivation.

“It is not about the final result. It was about the feeling you had in getting there there. The number on the race sheet was kind of irrelevant.”

He thinks back to his first Paralympics and that disastrous first attempt at the biathlon.

“It was never our main event but we still had the potential to win a medal at the start,” Brian says. “It was upsetting.”

And then, “Man that was a long time ago.”

When he began to go blind, he says Robin felt bad for him because he would be unable to share in the same Olympic experience as him.

He knows now that he never missed out on anything.

“The thing that struck him about the Olympics is that everyone wearing a Canadian jacket there is your buddy,” Brian says. “It has that aura. At the Paralympics it doesn’t matter what country anybody is from. Everybody has overcome adversity and feels that comraderie. Everyone has that feeling.”

