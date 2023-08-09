Canadian para cyclist Nathan Clement won the men’s T1 individual time trial Wednesday at the cycling world championships.

Clement, from West Vancouver, B.C., completed the 10.8-kilometre course in 18 minutes 50.35 seconds.

He was joined on the podium by Chinese para cyclists Jianxin Chen (silver) and Rongfei Lu (bronze).

It’s the first world title for Clement, who is in his second season as a para cyclist. He finished second in both the time trial and road race at the 2022 para cycling road world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que.

The T1 classification is one of two tricycle classes for athletes with impairments that affect their balance and co-ordination.

The 28-year-old Clement took swimming lessons as a teenager to help him regain mobility in his left side after suffering a stroke caused by chickenpox at age two.

He first represented Canada in para swimming and swam the 50-metre butterfly and 50 freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

“This time trial was tough,” Clement said. “It took some time to get going at the start of the race, but as it progressed, I was able to dial in and focus on the training I’ve worked on with my coach Phil Abbott.

“The win is still sinking in and the emotions haven’t caught yet.”