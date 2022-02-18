Canada's Noah Bowman reacts after his men's freeski halfpipe run at the Beijing Olympics at Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 19, 2022.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Canada’s Noah Bowman finished fourth in men’s freeski halfpipe Saturday at the Beijing Olympics.

Bowman, from Calgary, scored 84.75 points on his second run. He finished two points off the podium, as Alex Ferreira of the United States scored 86.75 on his first run.

Nico Porteous gave New Zealand its second gold medal in Beijing with his winning score of 93. David Wise of the United States took silver with 90.75.

All three of the medal-winning scores came from the first run, as strong winds at Genting Snow Park made it difficult to land high-scoring tricks.

It was another podium near-miss for Bowman, who finished fifth in 2014 at Sochi and again in 2018 at Pyeongchang.

Calgary’s Brendan Mackay was ninth with a score of 65.50 in his Olympic debut.

Simon D’Artois of Whistler, B.C.,was 10th with 63.75. He improved on his result at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where he was 13th.

Canada was looking to add to its freestyle skiing medal haul a day after Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker won silver and bronze in the women’s halfpipe.