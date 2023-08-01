Sabrina Duchesne earned a bronze medal at the world para swimming championship Tuesday for Canada’s lone podium of the day.

The 22-year-old from St-Augustin, Que., placed third in the women’s S7 400-metre freestyle in Manchester, England.

The Canadian team opened the meet with a bang Monday by winning five medals, including four gold.

Duchesne, who helped Canada take relay bronze at Tokyo’s Paralympic Games two years ago, collected her first world championship medal in an individual event.

The U.S. finished one-two with Morgan Stickney setting a world record of four minutes, 54.28 seconds ahead of teammate Ahalya Lettenberger in 5:22.27.

Duchesne clocked 5:31.17 in the event classified S7 for athletes with limited leg function.

Competition continues through Sunday at the Manchester Aquatics Centre.