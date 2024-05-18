Canada’s Summer McIntosh dominant in 200m butterfly, locks in fourth entry in Paris Olympics

Open this photo in gallery: Summer McIntosh celebrates after breaking the World Record in the women's 400m IM at the Canadian Olympic Swim Trials in Toronto on May 16, 2024.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Summer McIntosh, as expected, is going be a very busy athlete in Paris this summer.

McIntosh won the 200-metre butterfly at the Canadian Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday night with a time of 2:04.33.

The win earned McIntosh her fourth individual entry at the Paris Olympics in July.

In what has been a dominant week for 17-year-old from Toronto, McIntosh also won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 400m individual medley at the trials, in which the top two swimmers in each event make the Canadian roster, provided they meet the Olympic qualifying time.

During each of those performances, McIntosh solidified her position as Canada’s top medal hope at the pool.

Mabel Zavaros finished second in a time of 2:11.85, missing the Olympic qualifying time of 2:08.43

McIntosh holds the Canadian record in the 200m butterfly, at 2:04.06, a few seconds behind the world record of 2:01.81, set by Zige Liu of China in 2009.

On Thursday, McIntosh smashed her own world record as she won the 400m medley, indicating she is in top form with a little over two months to go until the Paris Olympics get under way.

The men’s 200 medley saw Okotoks, Alta.’s Finlay Knox set a new Canadian record, winning in 1:56.07 seconds. Tristan Jankovics took second place in 1:59.32, missing the Olympic qualifying time of 1:57.94.

In the men’s 50m freestyle, Josh Liendo of Toronto also set a new Canadian record, winning in a time of 21.48 and booking another spot in Paris. Second-place finisher Yuri Kisil narrowly missed the Olympic qualifying time of 21.96. Kisil finished in 22.01.

