Canada’s swim team finishes Tokyo Olympics with sixth medal, Penny Oleksiak becomes the country’s most decorated Olympian

Open this photo in gallery Canada’s bronze medal winning women’s 4x100 medley relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. (left to right) Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak after the medal presentation at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. It’s the seventh Olympic medal for Penny Oleksiak, making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all-time. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

It was a fitting finish to the Tokyo Olympic swim meet – a joyous Penny Oleksiak standing with her arms wrapped tightly around three ecstatic relay teammates, her historic seventh career medal swinging around her neck to match theirs.

That medal, secured Sunday as a relay team with Maggie MacNeil, Kylie Masse and Sydney Pickrem in the 4x100 medley, was Canada’s sixth in the pool in Tokyo. It made Oleksiak the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time.

She’d been “through hell” these past few years to compete in Tokyo, said the 21-year old Torontonian. She disclosed that a back injury had interrupted her Olympic training, and no one knew about it except those she trains with at the High Performance Centre in Scarborough.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been going through hell and back the past two, three years. And I think these girls kind of saw me struggle through it pretty hard,” said Oleksiak. “To be here and just come out the other end of everything and know that I’m doing good now and knowing that I get to train with these girls moving forward the next three years, knowing that we’re going to freakin’ Paris, and we’re gonna swim. I’m just so excited to see what’s gonna happen with the whole Canadian team.”

As for her back injury, Oleksiak declined to provide any details about it. Titley said it’s been ongoing, and it’s been well managed by her and a physiotherapist.

Sunday’s was Oleksiak’s third medal in Tokyo, added to the four she took home from the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she was just 16 years old. On Sunday Oleksiak passed speed skater Cindy Klassen and speed skater/cyclist Clara Hughes – who each had six Olympic medals.

“Once I got my sixth, there was a little bit of pressure on me I feel to get that seventh medal. In my other two races I was like really thinking about it,” said Oleksiak who also got two fourth-place finishes in Tokyo. “On the last race I had accepted it, I have six Olympic medals, I’m not gonna complain if I leave here with six Olympic medals.”

Open this photo in gallery Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil, Sydney Pickrem and Kylie Masse congratulate Penny Oleksiak after the team won bronze in the women’s 4x100 medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The medal makes Penny Oleksiak the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all-time. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

She looked at the floor a little embarrassed as her teammates spoke glowingly about her.

“What she’s accomplished is actually insane and the fact that we can we get to swim with her and we get to contribute to that is really, really special,” said Masse, who also won three medals in Tokyo. “She’s a legend, and we’re really, we’re really happy for her.”

MacNeil wanted in on that too.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just shows that she can step up when the pressure is at its greatest,” said MacNeil, who also earned three in Tokyo. “That’s when it matters most and it comes down to who’s the best on the day and that usually is Penny.”

“It just shows that she can step up when the pressure is at its greatest. That’s when it matters most and it comes down to, who’s the best on the day and that usually is penny

It was the final flourish for the Canadian swimmers team as they matched the team’s six medal performance from Rio.

Kylie Masse secures silver medal in women’s 200-metre backstroke

Penny Oleksiak shows up when it matters, and that’s why she’s Canada’s greatest summer Olympian

Maggie Mac Neil wins 100m butterfly and Canada’s first gold medal

On Sunday, Masse led off the relay for Canada, and the backstroke-specialist had her team in the lead after her split. Pickrem, their medley specialist stepped up for the team and took the breaststroke leg and fell back in the race a little, but still kept the team in medal position. It was a remarkable bit of team work for an athlete who thought she was doing three individual events in Tokyo, but did just one plus two relays, asked to focus on that for the team.

Then came butterfly gold medalist MacNeil to surging through the water to keep Canada in third. Then came Oleksiak for the anchor leg, holding off hard-pushing China, who finished fourth.

“I might not be 100 breaststroke specialist, but I knew I had to do whatever I can’t because these girls are the best in the world at what they do,” said Pickrem. “I was definitely really scared and I wanted to do my best for them because I did feel like a weak link. But they never made me feel like that and they definitely brought me to the forefront and they helped me get my first Olympic medal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Australians won in an Olympic record time of 3.51.60, while the U.S was second (3:51.73), and Canada in third with a new national record of 3:52.60.

Canada’s swimmers carved out their glory moments in an Olympic swim meet dominated by superstars like American Caeleb Dressel and his five gold medals, and the hard-charging Australian women’s team, including Emma McKeon who claimed seven medals.

Canada had a team of 26 swimmers in Tokyo. By comparison, Australia’s team had 35 swimmers, and the U.S had 53.

Swimmers competed in perhaps the loudest venue so far at the Games. Despite there being no fans, teams of swimmers sat in the stands, grouped by country decked out in team colours, some blowing horns and thwacking thunder sticks. Some distanced themselves with buffer seats between people, but most didn’t bother, overcome with excitement as they sang and cheered and waved their flags.

The swim times were lightning fast – new Olympic records were set in 19 different events.

For Canada, the ride began with their thrilling silver medal in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay – Canada’s first medal in Tokyo – as Oleksiak propelled the team onto the podium with her fierce finishing power.

Story continues below advertisement

Then Maggie MacNeil roared to gold in the 100-meter butterfly with a ferocious seventh-to-first surge after the turn.

Oleksiak earned bronze in the 200-meter freestyle event, and Masse a pair of silver medals in the 100 and 200-meter backstroke.

Day after day, they set new Canadian records. In many races where they narrowly missed the podium, they still lowered the national records, like fourth-place finishes in Oleksiak’s in the 100-meter freestyle, and the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Taylor Ruck (backstroke), and Kayla Sanchez (freestyle) also received medals in the medley relay event for teaming up with Pickrem and MacNeil to swim the heat and qualify Canada for the final.

Counting all the swimmers who participated in a heat for the medal-winning relays, 15 medals will be returning to Canada – all from the swimmers who trained with Coach Ben Titley at the High Performance Centre in Scarborough.

“There’ll be 15 medals going back from here to different communities, different families and friend groups from the group the trains there out of Toronto,” said Titley. “I think that is a probably historic achievement, I would think out of one program, and I don’t just mean in Canada. I would think the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

The group was especially proud, considering Canada’s strict pool closures and physical distancing interrupted their training schedule and prevented them from competing, while many competing nations were impacted much less.

“We’ve been screwed this year in, in Canada with, COVID stuff, and quite rightly,” said Titley. “But we haven’t been able to go on training camps, we haven’t been able to race. Here the nine days of competition is almost three times more days of racing than we’ve had in the last 18 months.”

The four women never removed their arms from one another’s shoulders as they answered questions for a long while in their matching track suits, several of them sporting red and white nail-polish. They laughed and finished each other’s sentences. At one point, they corrected Masse when she mistakenly likened her move to train with them to a “360-degree” change.

“You mean 180,” said MacNeil.

“We also haven’t been in school,” quipped Pickrem, as everyone broke out in laughter.

The next Olympics – in Paris – is just over two years and 11 months away. The momentum won’t stop. They’ll have trials next April, world championships in May, and a Commonwealth Games in July. It’s easy to keep this group together.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve grown a lot as a person in the last five years and,” said Oleksiak. “I think we’re all so supportive of each other when someone else is going through a tough time…having a team that’s that professional, that empathetic, that amazing, you don’t see that anywhere else in the world.”

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.