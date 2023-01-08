The winner Canada's Valerie Grenier celebrates with the team after an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Jan. 7.Giovanni Auletta/The Associated Press

Valerie Grenier from Canada won her first World Cup race on Saturday when she pipped Marta Bassino from Italy in giant slalom.

Grenier, from St. Isadore, Ont., won by a comfortable margin for her first career victory by posting the fastest times in both runs. Her combined time was 1 minute 55.01 seconds. Marta Bassino finished second, 0.37 behind for her seventh straight podium result in giant slalom, and Petra Vlhova came third, 0.40 behind, for her seventh podium of the season – none of which have been victories.

“I have no words, I still can’t believe it,” the 26-year-old Grenier said.

“It’s a dream come true, I’ve been wanting it for so long, and I’m just going to cry because I’m so happy.”

Grenier’s best finishes in her 89 previous World Cup races were fourth in this race last year and fourth in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2019.

Grenier won three medals – a gold, a silver and a bronze – at junior worlds between 2015 and 2016. But she broke the tibia and fibula bones in her lower right leg a couple months after her then-best result in Cortina.

“I had four breaks and it just took a really long time to heal. So since the injury, I kind of focused more on giant slalom,” she said. “I feel like finally everything is coming together and I’m finally skiing at my best.”

A Canadian woman hadn’t won a World Cup giant slalom since Kathy Kreiner in 1974, while Kreiner went on to also win the event at the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics.

Canadian teammates mobbed Grenier in the finish area to celebrate.

Grenier’s helmet features a smily face sticker in the shape of an egg, because she’s sponsored by the Egg Farmers of Ontario.

“I love eggs. I eat eggs every single day. I’m obsessed,” she said. “So it’s the perfect sponsorship.”

While there were few, if any, Canadian or American fans lining the Podkoren 3 course near the Italian border, there were plenty of spectators waving Slovenian and Slovakian flags.

The upper section was foggy during the first run but visibility improved for the second leg and snow conditions were decent.

“I am so proud of Val,” Karin Harjo, head coach of Canada’s women’s alpine ski team, said in a news release. “It’s an incredible accomplishment that is so well earned for all the hard work that she has put in through her career. For the team this shows the strong dynamic we have, the girls push each other, and they really support each other. Together we work hard, we play hard, we have joy and good things are happening.”

The giant slalom result Saturday ended a five-race winning streak for Mikaela Shiffrin. She finished 1.33 seconds behind Grenier.

With a report from Reuters