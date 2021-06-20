Canada’s young swim talent books Tokyo berths at Olympic trials

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s young swim talent books Tokyo berths at Olympic trials

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Joshua Liendo looks up at the board after winning the men's 100m butterfly at the 2020 Olympic swimming trials in Toronto on Saturday June 19, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer.

The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday’s trials in Toronto’s Pan Am Sport Centre.

“There’s a lot of guys coming up and I think we’re not NextGen anymore. We’re here,” Liendo said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too.”

Liendo of Markham, Ont., won the men’s 100-metre butterfly in the necessary qualifying time to earn nomination to the Olympic team.

Calgary’s Pratt duelled with Markus Thormeyer of Delta, B.C., in the men’s 100-metre backstroke to finish second in qualifying time. Both men met the threshold to wear the Maple Leaf in Tokyo.

“What I was trying to do today and what my friend Josh was doing, a couple years ago we were getting treated like the young kids on the team,” Pratt said.

“I just wanted to show people, and so did Josh, that we’re not 16-year-old boys anymore, and we’re here to do business.

“I think we’re going to carry that through the rest of the meet and further into the summer.”

The 2020 swim trials were cancelled with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s trials originally scheduled for April in Toronto were postponed to May and again to June while Ontario grappled with cases of infection.

The five-day trials, featuring 185 swimmers from 64 clubs across the country, are held under pandemic protocols and restrictions, and are the primary means of selecting Canada’s Olympic swim team.

Tokyo’s Olympic Games open July 23 and close Aug. 8.

Canada can send a maximum of two swimmers per event per gender, but in addition to finishing top two at trials, racing under the “A” qualifying time set by the world governing body FINA is needed.

Pandemic challenges prompted Swimming Canada to invoke an unforeseen circumstances clause in January and nominate early six athletes in events in which they excel.

Thormeyer was pre-selected in the men’s 200 backstroke joining Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak, world champion backstroker Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., world champion butterflyer Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., and Sydney Pickrem of Clearwater, Fla.

Story continues below advertisement

Masse is the reigning world champion in the 100-metre backstroke, as is Mac Neil in the 100 butterfly.

The two women were assured Tokyo entries in those events, but both got on the start blocks Saturday to take advantage of race reps they’d been missing because of the pandemic.

“For me, it was just about getting up there and racing,” Mac Neil said. “Definitely tonight made it feel more real than it’s been in the last five months. I’m definitely more excited heading into July.”

Masse broke her own Canadian record with a time of 57.70 to win the backstroke ahead of runner-up Ruck, who earned an Olympic berth in that discipline.

Regan Smith of the United States holds the world record of 57.57 seconds.

“Without having competition for a while and seeing the rest of the world be at normal, or be at more normal than us, it was really frustrating,” Masse said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Maybe subconsciously it was a little bit like ‘Hey, we’re swimming fast here in Canada, too,’ but that wasn’t my motive at all.

“I just wanted to be the fastest I could possibly be and I’ve been trying to break that 58 (second) barrier and that personal-best time from 2017. I was really happy to do that here tonight.”

Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., was second to Mac Neil in butterfly to qualify for her third Olympic team.

Savard, 28, earned Olympic relay bronze in 2016 swimming the lead-off leg for Canada in the 4 x 200 freestyle.

“I had a dream to go to the Olympics for a third time,” Savard said. “This year has been one of my best years. I’m really happy about what I see in the pool right now.”

Toronto’s Kate Sanderson also qualified for the Olympic team Saturday in Setubal, Portugal where she finished third in a 10-kilometre open-water race.

Story continues below advertisement

Trials continue Sunday in Toronto with men’s and women’s 200-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies