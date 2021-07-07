 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold officially punches her ticket to Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Press
Mandy Bujold was named to the Canadian Olympic boxing team on Wednesday.

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold has officially punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Bujold was named to the Canadian boxing team on Wednesday, a week after she won her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to compete at the Games.

The 11-time national flyweight champion was forced to appeal after her Olympic trials in Buenos Aires were cancelled earlier this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in Argentina.

The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force determined athletes would earn berths based on rankings, but Bujold had missed the three events they decided to retroactively use for rankings because of her pregnancy.

Bujold lost an appeal to the IOC, leaving the CAS as her last chance for Tokyo.

The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., made international headlines in her battle, and earned support from numerous high-profile people including retired tennis star Billie Jean King and former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.

