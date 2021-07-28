 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault advances in women’s middleweight; Veyre defeated

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault’s Olympic quest will continue after she won her middleweight bout against Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan by split decision on Wednesday.

Thibeault was scored higher by four of the five judges following a hard-fought match during which the more compactly built Ryabets displayed a much rougher style.

The 24-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., received winning scores of 30-27 from three judges and 29-28 from a fourth, while the fifth scored her opponent narrowly ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

“We knew her, we knew what kind of opponent we had,” said coach Daniel Trepanier.

“We knew it was a fight within Tammara’s grasp, but it wouldn’t be easy. Ryabets doesn’t allow you to express your talent, as she constantly changes sides. We knew we had a chance to get this fight, but it wouldn’t be exciting, it would be difficult technically and tactically.”

Thibeault said the height difference and her opponent’s distinctive style added to the complexity of the fight.

“It was certain that it was different: she was really shorter than me and her shots didn’t land in the same place as usual,” said Thibeault, a Pan American Games silver medallist.

Ryabets persistently tried to get close enough to Thibeault to score points, resulting in a wild fight where Ryabets kept hanging on.

“She has a particular style,” Thibeault said. “It just shows us what adjustments to bring to the next fight, regardless of which adversary will be in front of me.”

Wednesday’s match was Thibeault’s first since 2019, and she said she was relieved to have broken the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy with my performance and I’ll stay concentrated on what I have to do as of now,” she said.

With the win, Thibeault advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s middleweight, where she’ll take on the Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn.

Her victory came just moments after teammate Caroline Veyre lost a unanimous decision in her featherweight quarter-final bout against Italian Irma Testa.

The French-born Montrealer struggled against her more experienced opponent’s long reach and was unable to get in close to Testa, who kept her at bay with sharp jabs.

“I wanted to put the pressure on and I thought she would get tired from that pressure,” Veyre said.

However, her opponent was able to pivot away, and did not tire.

Story continues below advertisement

Veyre improved in the third round, but it was too little, too late.

“We knew the opponent was tall and difficult to face,” Veyre said. “She’s had a lot of success lately, notably winning the qualifiers in Europe ... It was hard at first and we expected her to falter faster, to be able to impose our rhythm like we did in the third.”

Testa, who surprised by beating Ireland’s Michaela Walsh earlier in the tournament, was declared the winner by all five judges and will move on to the semi-finals.

Veyre will be packing her bags, but not without lessons learned.

“There are plenty of other boxers in this division that have her size: I have to get used to that style of boxing, that I learn from that,” said the French-born Montrealer, who is planning to box more in Europe and may aim for the next Olympics.

“I’m really happy to have reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games after a year of inactivity,” she said. “It’s fantastic.”

Story continues below advertisement

All four seeded boxers in the featherweight division were eliminated in the round of 16 after getting a pass through the first round.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies