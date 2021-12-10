Canadian para skier Katie Combaluzier raced to her first podium finish at a World Cup on Friday, finishing third in the sit-ski giant slalom.

Combaluzier’s result highlighted a strong performance by Canada’s Para-Alpine ski team, after nearly two years without an international competition.

The Toronto native fractured her spine in 2018 when she was swept down the mountain by an avalanche while skiing in France.

“This is my first year racing, so the World Cup circuit is definitely an intimidating environment but it’s been fun so far and I’m excited to learn and improve,” Combaluzier said.

“There are some really talented sitting girls, so I’ve got a way to go before I’ll really be able to challenge them but placing third today in tough conditions in my first World Cup GS race is definitely something to be proud of.”

The racing was held in strong winds, fog and blowing snow.

The Canada team captured eight medals at the event. They head next to St. Moritz, Switzerland, Dec. 17-21.