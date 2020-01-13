 Skip to main content

Olympics

Canadian curling team beats Spain, remains unbeaten at Youth Olympics

Lausanne, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Miku Makita and Tyler Gunara, of Canada, compete in the figure skating Ice Dance Free Dance competition of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics at the Lausanne Skating Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s mixed curling team improved to 4-0 at the Youth Olympics with a 9-3 win over Spain on Monday.

Canada scored three in the first end and added deuces in the fourth and fifth to take control.

Skip Nathan Young of Torbay, N.L., is joined by Emily Deschenes, Jaedon Neuert and Lauren Rajala on the Canadian rink, which faces Estonia on Tuesday.

In figure skating, Canada just missed the podium.

Toronto’s Natalie D’Alessandro and Bruce Waddell finished fourth in the ice dance, while Miku Makita of Anore, B.C., and Tyler Gunara of Burnaby, B.C., were fifth.

Catherine Carle of Georgetown, Ont., was 11th in the women’s figure skating event.

In ski mountaineering, Calgary’s Ema Chlepkova was 12th in the women’s sprint, while Calgary’s Findlay Eyre was 22nd in the men’s sprint.

In alpine skiing, Louis Latulippe of Quebec City and Toronto’s Mackenzie Wood did not finish in the men’s giant slalom.

Canada has sent 77 athletes – all between the ages of 15 and 18 – to the Youth Olympics, which run through Jan. 22.

Canada hasn’t won a medal in the first four days of competition.

