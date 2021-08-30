Canadian Danielle Dorris wins Paralympic silver in 100-metre backstroke

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Danielle Dorris competes in women's 100m backstroke - S7 at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Aug. 30. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Danielle Dorris is the latest Canadian swimmer to win a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 18-year-old from Moncton, N.B., swam to silver Monday in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke S7.

Dorris, who was born with only a portion of her arms, touched in a personal-best one minute 21.91 seconds.

American Mallory Weggemann took gold with a time of 1:21.27 and world record holder Julia Gaffney of the U.S. finished third (1:22.02).

The silver is Dorris’ first Paralympic medal, coming in her second Games.

Canada now has 12 medals in Tokyo, including one gold, two silver and two bronze in swimming.