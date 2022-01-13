Canada's Mikael Kingsbury reacts on the podium after he finished first in the finals of a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 13, 2022.Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury climbed a World Cup podium for the 100th time Thursday, capturing gold in men’s moguls.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with a score of 83.28 points.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (81.98) and Kosuke Sugimoto (79.02) took silver and bronze respectively.

Laurent Dumais of Quebec City finished 11th.

Thursday’s win marked Kingsbury’s seventh World Cup medal this season and his sixth gold.

He is the reigning Olympic champion in men’s moguls and will head to his third Winter Games in Beijing next month.

The Canadian Press