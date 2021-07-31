 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian golfers Hughes, Conners tied for 17th after three rounds at Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada competes at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, 2021.

MURAD SEZER/Reuters

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are tied for 17th at 7-under par after three rounds at the Olympic men’s golf tournament.

American Xander Schauffele is atop the leaderboard at 14-under overall following a 3-under round on Saturday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 65 to move 23 spots up the leaderboard, seven shots behind Schauffele. He was still hopeful he could reach the podium in Sunday’s fourth round.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know I’m still well on the outside looking in, but I do have a chance and you always have a chance until the last shot,” said Hughes after his round. “I’m going to give it all I have tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., had to finish up his second round in the morning after play was suspended Friday due to inclement weather.

“Always throws you out of your rhythm a little bit, but I felt like I did a decent job coming back from the delays and was able to kind of get back in the game,” said Conners, who played 20 holes on Saturday.

“It was definitely a long day (...) but I’m fairly used to it, honestly, playing in the summer on the PGA Tour, we often get a lot of delays,” said Conners. “So nothing too unusual, but it’s always nice when you can keep going.”

He shot a 5-under 66 in the third round on Saturday afternoon to finish the day tied with his Canadian teammate and 10 others.

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Corey Conners lines up a putt on the fifth green during the Tokyo Olympics on July 29, 2021.

Chris Trotman/Getty Images AsiaPac

Both Hughes and Conners said that their slow starts in the first two rounds meant they could be less cautious in the third and fourth rounds of the 60-man, no-cut event.

“Just going to try and be more aggressive, not do anything silly, but just try and get the ball in the fairway a little more,” said Conners. “Attack some of the pins and hopefully can get the putter hot and get on a roll and make some birdies.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two Canadians will tee off in consecutive groups on Sunday morning.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the women’s tournament, which tees off on Wednesday.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies