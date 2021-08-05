 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Lauriane Genest earns bronze in the Tokyo Olympic women’s keirin event

IZU, Japan
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gold medallist Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand and bronze medallist Lauriane Genest of Canada.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

Lauriane Genest surprised herself in her first Olympic Games by winning Canada’s first track cycling medal in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old from Levis, Que., took the bronze medal in the women’s keirin Thursday at Izu Velodrome.

Genest crossed the line .148 seconds behind winner Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands and .061 back of silver medallist Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m pretty stoked,” Genest said. “I didn’t come here today to win. I knew I could do well, but I’m very happy with the outcome and I don’t quite realize it yet.

“I’m starting to feel the high emotions and realize it, but in the moment I crossed the finish line I didn’t really know what I had done.”

Open this photo in gallery

Shanne Braspennincx of Team Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the gold medal as Ellesse Andrews of Team New Zealand, left, wins silver and Lauriane Genest of Team Canada wins bronze, during the track cycling women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5, 2021, in Izu, Japan.

Christophe Ena/The Associated Press

Genest was the second Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual track cycling race after Edmonton’s Lori-Ann Muenzer captured sprint gold in 2004.

“It’s a life accomplishment, honestly,” Genest said. “We work so hard every day. We train so hard and it’s amazing to see the work pay off.”

The keirin, which originated in Japan as a popular gambling race, is a six-lap race of the 250-metre track.

Cyclists sprint for the win after a controlled start behind a motorized or non-motorized pacer.

Speed gradually increases over the first three laps to about 50 kilometres per hour, and then accelerates to a sprint for the final three.

Story continues below advertisement

Keirin made its Olympic debut in Sydney, Australia in 2000. Genest specializes in the event, having won gold in the 2019 Pan American championships.

She and Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., both raced in Thursday’s final. Mitchell placed fifth among six women.

Both Canadians will also race the women’s sprint starting with Friday’s heats. The final is Sunday.

Mitchell, 27, holds the world record of 10.154 seconds, which she set in 2019 in Bolivia.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies