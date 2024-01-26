Skip to main content
The Canadian Press
Canada's Valerie Maltais competes during the women's 3,000 meters at the ISU World Cup speedskating event on Jan. 26, 2024, in Kearns, Utah.Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Canadian Valerie Maltais captured a bronze medal in a women’s 3,000-metre World Cup speedskating race Friday.

Maltais, of La Baie, Que., posted a time of three minutes 59.71 seconds to earn her first career medal over 3,000 metres. Joy Beune of the Netherlands finished first in 3:56.86 ahead of compatriot Irene Schouten (3:58.20).

“I’m happy with my result today,” Maltais said. “Physically I felt fine, but tactically and technically I still have a few things to improve.

“But today, I must take the time to celebrate and appreciate this medal.”

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin was seventh in 4:01.55 while Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C., finished 13th in 4:08.12.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., was 12th in the men’s 1,000-metre race. Vincent De Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished 18th in 1:08.27.

Howe was also 12th in the men’s mass start with at time of 7:58.20. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 19th in 8:25.37.

Maddison Pearman, from Ponoka, Alta., was 18th in the women’s 1,000-metre race, two spots ahead of Blondin.

