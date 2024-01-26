Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Valerie Maltais competes during the women's 3,000 meters at the ISU World Cup speedskating event on Jan. 26, 2024, in Kearns, Utah.Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Canadian Valerie Maltais captured a bronze medal in a women’s 3,000-metre World Cup speedskating race Friday.

Maltais, of La Baie, Que., posted a time of three minutes 59.71 seconds to earn her first career medal over 3,000 metres. Joy Beune of the Netherlands finished first in 3:56.86 ahead of compatriot Irene Schouten (3:58.20).

“I’m happy with my result today,” Maltais said. “Physically I felt fine, but tactically and technically I still have a few things to improve.

“But today, I must take the time to celebrate and appreciate this medal.”

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin was seventh in 4:01.55 while Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C., finished 13th in 4:08.12.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., was 12th in the men’s 1,000-metre race. Vincent De Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished 18th in 1:08.27.

Howe was also 12th in the men’s mass start with at time of 7:58.20. Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., finished 19th in 8:25.37.

Maddison Pearman, from Ponoka, Alta., was 18th in the women’s 1,000-metre race, two spots ahead of Blondin.