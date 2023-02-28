Canada’s men’s team downed Turkey and Norway for its first wins at the world junior curling championships Tuesday.

Landan Rooney’s foursome opened the day with a 9-3 win over Turkey’s Serkan Karagoz.

Canada opened with two points, and scored three in the third and eighth ends.

The Canadians scored four in the third end in a 9-3 win over Norway in the late draw.

Canada was eighth in the 10-team tournament at 2-4 heading into a meeting with Italy on Wednesday.

In women’s action, Canada was downed 12-3 by Japan.

Japan took a 4-0 lead with a steal of two in the third end, and cemented the match with three in the eighth.

Emily Deschenes’ team was in a three-way tie for eighth at 1-5 heading into matches against the United States and Germany.