Canada is not guaranteed to have a team at next year’s world junior curling championships after the men’s and women’s teams were officially relegated to the junior-B championship on the final day of round-robin competition.

Canada’s men’s team, skipped by Landan Rooney, fell 8-2 to host Germany in Thursday’s morning draw before wrapping up competition with an 11-5 victory over the United States.

Rooney’s squad finished eighth out of 10 teams at 3-6 as Canada was relegated to next year’s men’s B championship along with the U.S. (4-5), South Korea (2-7) and Turkey (1-8).

The women’s team, skipped by Emily Deschenes, also finished eighth at 2-7 after an 8-6 loss to Switzerland in the afternoon draw. The United States (3-6), Germany (2-7) and Latvia (1-8) were also relegated.

The top three teams in each of the B championships will qualify for next year’s world championships.

Deschenes won the 2022 women’s B championship in December to earn a spot at this year’s worlds.

Germany (7-2), Scotland (7-2), China (6-3) and Norway (5-4) advanced to the men’s semifinals, while Switzerland (9-0), Norway (7-2), Scotland (6-3) and Japan (6-3) moved on to the women’s final 4.