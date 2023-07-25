The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally receive its silver medals.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that team members Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded medals Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group had initially earned bronze at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May, 2022, following the disqualification of the British team owing to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

Canada had finished the race in 37.70 seconds, while Britain stopped the clock at 37.51. Italy claimed gold at 37.50 seconds.

China, which had finished fourth at the time, was moved up to bronze.