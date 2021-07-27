Canadian mountain biker Catharine Pendrel races to 18th in her fourth — and final — Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Catharine Pendrel celebrates her bronze medal in the women's mountain bike final at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canadian cycling legend Catharine Pendrel closed her Olympic career with an 18th place finish in the women’s mountain bike on Tuesday.

Competing in her fourth Olympics, the 40-year-old — and new mom — from Fredericton, N.B., finished eight minutes and one second behind gold medallist Jolanda Neff of Switzerland on a wet and treacherous course. Pendrel slowed down to wave to the fans lining the course down the final straightaway.

Switzerland swept the medal podium. Neff claimed the lead midway through the first lap and never relinquished it, covering the 20.55-kilometre course in one hour 14 minutes 56 seconds.

Sina Frei was 1:11 back, while Linda Indergand crossed 1:19 back.

Pendrel made her Olympic debut back in 2008 in Beijing, finishing fourth. She arrived at the 2012 London Olympics as a favourite but faded to ninth, tearfully apologizing to fans back home.

At the 2016 Rio Games, she crashed early in the race but fought her way back to win bronze.

The two-time world champion had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and so the one-year postponement posed a tough question: retire or put off motherhood? She decided on neither.

Not wanting to risk waiting too long to start a family, she and husband Keith Wilson decided to try for a baby, and their daughter Dara was born on Jan. 26. Pendrel was back on the international cycling scene three months later.

In the final weeks of her pregnancy, Pendrel was still training 13 to 15 hours a week, cross-country skiing and biking — down only slightly from what would be a normal 18 to 21 hours of winter training.

Morning rain from a storm off Japan’s east coast left the track a slippery, muddy mess. It was evident from the first lap, when reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France crashed at the top of a slick rock climb, then lost her footing — and her bike. Neff sailed by Ferrand-Prevot, who had to scramble down the rocks to retrieve her bike.

Neff led the rest of the way.

Course workers had laid down gravel on parts of the track to make it slightly less treacherous. The storm did little to bring down the temperatures as the riders competed in 28 C.

Olympic organizers originally wanted to carve out a mountain bike course at Yumenoshima, a district in Tokyo, on an artificial island built upon landfill waste. The idea was scrapped for a multitude of reasons, including topography, and the site shifted 150 kilometres southwest of the Japanese capital to the heavily forested Shizuoka prefecture.

There, South African course designer Nick Flores — who also masterminded courses for the 2012 and 2016 Games — found a perfect canvas featuring dramatic elevation changes, gnarly sections of root and rocks and plenty of problems for riders.

